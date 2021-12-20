Kellogg Community College: Money Made Easier For Students

New and returning students at Kellogg Community College will have an easier time applying for more financial aid. Although scholarships are available every semester, KCC announced on Monday that prospective students can skip a trip or two and apply entirely online. A variety of scholarships are available to students based on financial need, academic achievement or based on field of study. Applications are available on the KCC website.

Scholarship applications, which opened Dec. 13 at kellogg.edu/kccscholarships, include applications for the:

Gold Key Scholarship and Board of Trustees Scholarship for graduating high school students who plan on attending KCC

Field of Study and Special Criteria scholarships for new and returning KCC students

Transfer scholarships for graduating KCC students

Applications for the Fall 2022-Spring 2023 semester open on December 13th and the priority deadline for most scholarships is March 1, 2022. The majority of scholarship funds are awarded during the Spring, prior to the start of a new academic year.

Kellogg Community College has a long history of helping out students, financially, which has continued in spite of COVID-19 delays and shutdowns. The KCC Foundation awarded nearly 550 scholarships totaling more than $672,000 for the 2021-22 academic year.

To apply for a scholarship, you may:

Be a new or returning student

Be a full time or part time student

Reside in or out of district

Fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (while this is highly encouraged, it is not required to apply for KCC Foundation scholarships.)