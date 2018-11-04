Kalamazoo’s First Snow Of The Season Coming This Week
Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren Counties could see snow at least 3 days this week.
We're about to experience our favorite Michigan Cliche', "don't like the weather in Michigan? Wait 5 minutes."
The National Weather Service predicts heavy winds, thunderstorms and a high in the 50's on Tuesday. By Thursday Night snow showers with a low of 30. In fact, we have a chance of snow Friday, Friday Night and Saturday.
Here's the 7-Day Forecast according to NOAA,
Sunday
Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 52. Southeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Showers. Low around 44. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 21 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers. Low around 45. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers likely between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Friday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
