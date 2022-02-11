Due to to the surge of the Omicron Covid variant in the city of Kalamazoo and across the state, the Kalamazoo Public Library moved to curbside-only services just after the first of this year. KPL stated they would continue to reassess trending Covid cases and determine when it was safe to reopen, and the time has finally come!

The Kalamazoo Public Library is set to open their facilities to in-person services on Monday, February 14. All five of the KPL branches, which includes Central, Eastwood, Oshtemo, Alma Powell, and Washington Square, will resume their regular business hours starting Monday.

In addition to reopening branch lobbies, KPL says all locations will continue to provide curbside services which, "enables library patrons to pick up library holds from the safety of their vehicle or walk-up service."

If you plan to visit the library in-person patrons are asked to wear a mask while inside the facility, if you don't have one a disposable mask will be provided at the door free of charge. Though many in-person and virtual events are still scheduled to go ahead as planned, "meeting spaces will remain unavailable for rent by the public until further notice."

For those that plan to take advantage of the KPL's curbside services, you can browse their online catalog at kpl.gov and make your reservation via phone. You'll then have 10 days to pick-up your materials. The library has included a quick how-to guide on their website.

Hopefully the reopening of the Kalamazoo Public Library is a sign that the Covid pandemic is coming to an end- whatever that means!