Kalamazoo Has A Fun New Brewery

A small strip mall has fun new surprise...

Who would think that a strip mall on Gull road would play host to a delicious brewery? I must admit that I was a skeptic that this little joint could be something special, but man I was WRONG! This brewery is awesome!

The atmosphere made me think of a pub in Colorado; earthy and warm. The selection of beer has something for everyone, from an IPA to a Stout plus everything in between. I would be a miss if I did not mention that they welcomed a sweet pup named Alley into the brewery.

Don't take my word of praise about this new joint,

Anthony Guimond took to Google and reported...

This place just opened and is awesome. The beer is great and the atmosphere is even better. Come give them a try you wont regret it.

Yet, don't become to attached to any one beer, this is what the owners have to say about their establishment...

Welcome to Wax Wings Brewing Co. We opened to the public this spring and are excited to bring a unique brewery to the east side of Kalamazoo. Obsessed with freshness- we aim to brew a variety of unique beers in small batches.

So if like a brew enjoy it well you can!

Hours to grab a god brew...

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 4-9

Wednesday: 4-9

Thursday: 4-9

Friday: 3-10

Saturday: 3-10

Sunday: 12-6

Heather McGregor/TSM Heather McGregor/TSM loading...

Se you there!

BONUS VIDEO