Kalamazoo County Will Soon Be Home to a State Park

Kalamazoo County is already home to some incredible parks and now we'll have one more to add to the list to enjoy the outdoors. This one will take an old Boy Scout camp and turn it into a nature preserve and so much more. And the county hopes it gives people more opportunities to visit 'pristine wilderness'.

According to MLive, the new park will be located in Texas Township at the former Rota-Kiwan Boy Scout camp. The 212 acre park was purchased for 2 million dollars and came entirely from private donations. A name has been chosen for the park and will be the Arthur E. and Mildred H. Woolham Nature Preserve. The park is closed to the public for now, but will apparently open in phases.

Master Plan for the Park

Bass Lake and Scouters Pond are located in the park so there are plans for canoe/kayak rentals in the future. Hiking trails are also included in the plan as well as youth programming. There is also an indoor pavilion area with air conditioning and restrooms.

The park opening date was originally set for this fall, but there is still work to be done before that can happen. A large amphitheater will be removed along with firearms ranges located in the park area. The county plans to keep some of the buildings on the property including restrooms, a meeting cabin, and an outdoor chapel.

Recharge in nature

County officials hope the park provides a place for residents to socialize, exercise, and recharge in nature. The county used input from residents before creating the master plan. Officials are shooting for an opening date in Spring 2024.

