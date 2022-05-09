Win a Trip to See Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ World Tour in Los Angeles, California
Which do you want on your menu this fourth of July weekend? Frozen burgers at a backyard barbeque or Peaches with Justin Bieber in L.A.?
We want to send you and your bestie to see Justin Bieber's postponed Justice World Tour in L.A. this summer. We'll fly you to Cali, give you $500 in spending money, and even give you a place to Stay.
What You Can Win:
- Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to Los Angeles, California
- Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay
- Two (2) Tickets to the Show
- $500 in Cash
How to Play
So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get-- so don't Ghost us!
*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. Promotion ends Sunday, June 5, 2022. Prize is provided by Def Jam Recordings.