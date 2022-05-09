Which do you want on your menu this fourth of July weekend? Frozen burgers at a backyard barbeque or Peaches with Justin Bieber in L.A.?

We want to send you and your bestie to see Justin Bieber's postponed Justice World Tour in L.A. this summer. We'll fly you to Cali, give you $500 in spending money, and even give you a place to Stay.

What You Can Win:

Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to Los Angeles, California

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) Tickets to the Show

$500 in Cash

How to Play

So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get-- so don't Ghost us!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 18 years old. Promotion ends Sunday, June 5, 2022. Prize is provided by Def Jam Recordings.