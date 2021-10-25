Is Driving a Zamboni Your Dream Job? WMU Needs A Zamboni Driver

It's one of those jobs that just fascinates me. Maybe, you too? Driving a Zamboni at a hockey game would be a dream job for me, right up there with cutting people's hair. It has always fascinated me, ever since I was a kid, even at park district rinks; to be able to hop up on one, and to clean the ice between periods, sign me up.

Lawson Ice Arena is looking for a Zamboni driver. I'm they'd be thrilled if you had previous experience, but at this point here's what they're looking for:

They need someone to be responsible for the daily, weekly, monthly maintenance of the ice resurfaced. Follow the rules and practice safe ice resurfacing. Be able to keep an accurate log of what maintenance you do. Do the resurfacing for any groups that rent Lawson Ice Arena, along with open skate times and, of course, for Bronco hockey games. Keep your workspace clean and do what your boss tells you to do.

Polish up your resume and get it to Devin Johnson as soon as possible. (devin.johnson@wmich.edu)

Do your job really well, and you might make it to the big leagues at an arena like Little Caesars or the United Center. And if the team playing on that surface should be really good, you might do an outdoor game or even get a ring when they win the Stanley Cup. Aim for the stars, kid.

EDMONTON - NOVEMBER 20: Mike Craig of Kelowna, B.C. drives a Zamboni as he readies the ice at Commonwealth Stadium on November 20, 2003 in Edmonton, Canada. Preparations are being made to the stadium for the upcoming Heritage Classic hockey game to be played between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens on November 22. Mike Craig is a member of the ice crew for the game. (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

