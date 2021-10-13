Considering this your friendly reminder to plan ahead this holiday season when it comes to mailing out cards and gifts to friends and family.

The United States Postal Service just released a list of Important Post Office Holidays for 2021. As well as 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines. All the important details are below.

2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses*:

Nov. 6 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S.– Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 17 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland--Priority Mail Express

BUSIEST TIME

USPS said the busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas. It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6, with the week of Dec. 13-18 anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season.

TEMPORARY PRICE INCREASE

There are also temporary price increases in place through Dec. 26, 12:01 a.m., Central time for both retail and business customers for some of the USPS more popular shipping products, which also includes military shipping — Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select, USPS Retail Ground, and Parcel Return Service. International products are unaffected. According to USPS, these temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume surges similar to levels experienced in 2020.

Temporary pricing increases for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground, and First-Class Package Service are as follows:

PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes - $0.75

Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs. - $0.25

Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs. - $0.75

Zones 1-4, 11-20 lbs. - $1.50

Zones 5-9, 11-20lbs. - $3.00

Zones 1-4, 21-70 lbs. - $2.50

Zones 5-9, 21-70 lbs. - $5.00

First-Class Package Service - $0.30

For more details, you can check out USPS.com/holidaynews