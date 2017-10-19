How To Listen To 103.3 KFR On Amazon Alexa

103.3 KFR is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Listen to Marshall & McGregor, Mark Frakhouse and Dave Benson anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up KFR on your device is easy just say, “Alexa, play K-F-R.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still, having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: eric.meier@townsquaremedia.com

The very short and easy to follow video below will walk you though the simple process.