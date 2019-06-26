Heart and Sheryl Crow Are Coming To Grand Rapids To Rock

This summer, get ready for some of the best ladies of rock to visit Michigan

Heart has not been on tour for three years, but they are on the road now and are playing for one rocking night in Grand Rapids, at Van Andel Arena.

The Ladies of Heart have been on the Rock and Roll scene for almost 40 years and showed the world that ladies can rock.

On April 18, 2013, the original members of Heart (the Wilson Sisters, Howard Leese, Michael Derosier, Steve Fossen, and Roger Fisher) reunited for the first time in 34 years to play "Crazy on You". The band was inducted by Chris Cornell, who emotionally talked about what heroes and role models Ann and Nancy Wilson had been to him and other musicians in Seattle.

The have won countless top 20 singles, award wining albums and have been nominated for 4 Grammy awards. Now you can Spend an evening with these gals!

Heat along with Sheryl Crow will take the Van Andel Arena stage on Friday July 12th.

Tickets are still available for this night to remember.