This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway.

Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.

Here Comes the Baby

After lying down and taking a nap, VanDyk realized that she wasn't having false labor pains after all. VanDyk phoned her fiance Gregory Brink who was at work about a half hour away. He then summoned Brink's mother, Jennifer Lake, who sprang into action.

Lake tells Grand Rapids TV station WZZM-TV that she tried to get Gabrielle into the car but quickly realized it was too late.

"(I) got her out to the car, she sat down, went to go lay back, and here comes the baby," Lake said. Her granddaughter was born just moments later right there in the driveway.

Lake was technically the first one to know the sex of the baby, as the couple had decided not to find out in advance what they were having.

VanDyk and Brink have named their baby 'Luna.' She weighed in at 7 lbs. 8 oz.

Keeping it t All in the Family

Among the fire department and EMS workers that responded to the scene was one of Grandma's cousins, Pat Hatch. Hatch has been with Life EMS Ambulance for nearly 40 years.

"It was really kind of cool. It was like a big family thing even though it was a big surprise. I was very, very happy," Lake said.

Upon arrival at a local hospital, Mom and Luna were both declared to be doing just fine. Gabrielle says that one day her daughter will probably think it's funny that she was in such a hurry to get here.



