Why Was Miles Teller Dancing at a Grand Rapids Bar?

TikTok videos of Miles Teller dancing at a Grand Rapids bar are going viral. Here's why we got to see his smooth moves.

Miles Teller is best known for his roles in movies like Divergent (2014), Whiplash (2014) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Teller is also co-owner of an alcoholic beverage called Long Drink. Teller became a co-owner because he loved the drink so much according to the official website for this Finnish drink,

He loved it so much that he started getting it shipped to his place on the West Coast, and Miles kept in touch with the Finnish founders. That led to Miles becoming part of The Long Drink Family.

That leads us to a crazy night in Grand Rapids. Monday night Miles Teller along with Long Drink hosted an event at the SpeakEZ Lounge. Teller could be seen behind the bar speaking with fans, taking selfies with people, signing autographs, and dancing up a storm. Before we check out the smooth moves of Miles Teller, here are a few photos that SpeakEZLounge posted on Facebook of the party.

The Long Drink's official TikTok uploaded this adorable moment of Teller gettin' his white boy dance on behind the bar.

Get our free mobile app

Garage Bar and Grill uploaded a video of Miles Teller addressing the crowd.

That's not the end of Miles Teller in Michigan as he also had stops in Lansing and Ann Arbor planned this week according to WZZM.