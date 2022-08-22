The Muppets are set to take...Grand Rapids! The Grand Rapids Art Museum has announced that 'The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited' will be visiting the museum for a limited run this fall/winter.

When Is The Jim Henson Exhibit In Grand Rapids?

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited will run from October 1st 2022-January 14th 2023 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

What will be at the Muppets Exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum?

The exhibit will feature not only some of your favorite Muppets, including Kermit the Frog and the rest of the Muppet gang, but also many of Jim Henson's works from popular series like Sesame Street, The Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock, Labyrinth, and more.

What can I expect to see at the GRAM at the Jim Henson exhibit?

GRAM Director Dana Friis-Hansen says that the exhibit will include the famous puppets and other artifacts and displays from Henson's cadre of creativity:

Imagination Unlimited celebrates the breadth of Henson’s creativity through original artifacts — including puppetry, animation, acting, inventing, and filmmaking — and reunites us with his much-beloved cast of characters, including Kermit, Bert and Ernie, Miss Piggy, and the Cookie Monster.

How Can I Get Tickets for the Jim Henson exhibit in Grand Rapids?

Here is the ticket info from the Grand Rapids Art Museum:

Imagination Unlimited is a special ticketed exhibition and is not included with regular museum admission:

Members | Free

Adults | ($10 + $10 general admission) = $20

Seniors 62+ and Students | ($8 + $8 general admission) = $16

Youth 6 – 17 | ($6 + $6 general admission) = $12

Children 5 and under | Free

Advance tickets will be available for purchase online or by calling the Visitor Experience team at 616.831.1000. The ticket release date is to be announced.

Sneak Peek of the Jim Henson Exhibit in Grand Rapids:

