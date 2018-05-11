Free Pie In Portage For Mom On Mother’s Day!

Grand Traverse Pie Company want to spoil all the Mom's in Michigan

Sunday May 13th is Mother's Day! It is the day we celebrate the wonderful woman who gave us life, and try to make her feel as special as she makes us feel everyday. Well, now we have some help in making Mom feel important! Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering a FREE slice of pie to all Mom's on Mother's day. Mlive.com quoted a press release from the Company that promoted...

"Let Mom choose her favorite flavor or treat her to the new Butterscotch Pie. This delectable pie starts with our homemade flaky crust, then is filled with a creamy rich, buttery, old-fashioned flavor of butterscotch, and topped with beautiful meringue."

How amazing does that sound? Plus, what Mom would not love to be spoiled by her family with a decadent treat, that you don't even have to pay for?

This is a state wide promotion so you can visit any of the Grand Traverse Pie location and receive this lovely treat for Mom!

Oh, and just in case you need the address, you can find the Grand Traverse Pie Company in Portage (5303 S. Westnedge)

HAPPY MOTHER's DAY!

