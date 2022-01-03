Footprints in Snow Lead Calhoun County Deputies to Burglary Suspect

Suspect nabbed after Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies follow footprints in the snow.

Footprints in the snow lead Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to an Albion man who was found in possession of items stolen from a home that was broken into.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a possible breaking and entering in the 27000 block of J Drive North in Albion. Area residents noticed footprints in the snow around a home where the owners were known to be out of town.

Once on scene deputies found the home had indeed been broken into. Deputies followed footprints in the snow outside through fields and woods and located some of the stolen items in a tree line several miles from the home, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found additional footprints leading away from the stolen items which they followed. Those footprints led deputies to a man walking down 28 Mile Road who was carrying stolen items.

The suspect was interviewed by deputies and took them to a residence on 28 Mile Road where additional items from the break-in were located. The stolen items have since been returned to the homeowner.

Deputies also located items, including a firearm, that appeared to be from another nearby burglary from earlier in the week.

A vehicle of interest from witness statements was also located later that same day.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Albion male, was arrested and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on burglary charges.

This incident and other area burglaries remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888

