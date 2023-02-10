The Big Game can't come soon enough!

There's a lot of time, manpower, and resources that help make the Super Bowl possible. This year Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Ferrell is one of those people who will help make sure Sunday's festivities go off without a hitch.

About MCPO Ferrell

The son of Albion, Michigan residents, MCPO Ferrell is one of the sailors who maintains the aircraft supporting the traditional Super Bowl flyover which takes place during the National Anthem performance. For 2023's game Chris Stapleton will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" while 3 different Navy tactical squadrons conduct a unified flyover.

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos Getty Images loading...

Super Bowl LVII's flyover will celebrate "50 years of Women Flying in the U.S. Navy." According to a press release from Navy Outreach, the flyover formation includes includes 2 F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from the "Warhawks" of (VFA) 97, and an EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

MCPO Ferrell, whose father was a factory worker at General Motors, joined the Navy 26 years ago and currently serves as an aircraft maintenance-man as part of the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147.

Family Affair

Ferrell's own daughter is also in the Navy, having joined at age 19. Of his daughter Briana he says,

I am very proud of my daughter...She was inspired by me and decided to serve her country...and is currently a petty officer third class serving as an aircrew survival equipmentmen. She is approaching four years of service already and is stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, at Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120.

Even though the Lions, unfortunately, won't be on the field at the Super Bowl, it's nice to know Michigan will still be represented on the field-- and in the air! Where do you plan to watch the big game this Sunday?

Check out the video of the aircraft arriving in Arizona below:

