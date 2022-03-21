Floor Collapse Leaves Battle Creek Firefighter with Minor Injuries

A Battle Creek firefighter sustained minor injuries after a floor collapsed during a weekend fire.

A trailer home suffered over $70,000 in damage during a weekend fire, according to a release from the Battle Creek Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a blaze at 170 Rolling Drive in Battle Creek at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire coming from a bedroom window. Crews immediately began extinguishing efforts and were able to quickly gain control.

While still working the blaze, the floor in the bedroom where the fire was first seen collapsed causing injury to one firefighter. The injuries are described as minor and the firefighter did not seek medical treatment from a hospital. There were no other injuries.

The residents were all able to safely escape the home. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family who was displaced following the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal.

