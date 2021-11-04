Firekeepers CEO Named One of the Most Influential Women in Michigan

The CEO for Firekeepers Casino Hotel was selected among Michigan's 100 Most Influential Women for 2021.

Get our free mobile app

FireKeepers Casino Hotel's announced its CEO Kathy George was selected as one of the most influential women in Michigan for 2021. Kathy was named on Crain’s Detroit Business’s 100 Most Influential Women of 2021.

The announcement was made earlier this week and soon followed by a public release of congratulations from Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Every five years Crain’s Detroit Business has honored 100 women in business, public policy, nonprofits, and higher education, whose work has had a significant impact on the state and region.

Kathy has been instrumental in building FireKeepers’ stellar reputation, and we are confident that her successes ensure that FireKeepers remains the casino, hotel, and employer of choice not only in our region, but throughout the country,” stated Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Tribal Council Chairperson. “Her dedication to FireKeepers and to the NHBP make the future look bright for the next seven generations.

Nominations come from a variety of sources, including readers, reporters, and editors; an evaluation of news stories involving women-led companies and initiatives; and suggestions from past honorees themselves. Nominees are selected by top newsroom leadership based on the significance of their contributions and specific examples/stories of real influence and impact.

Firekeepers say that Kathy's commitment to service does not stop with the casino and hotel, she is also very active within the community. She has served on numerous boards and plays a large role in raising funds for S.A.F.E. Place, an area domestic violence shelter. That in addition to serving as the Tournament Director for the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, a stop on the Symetra Tour – Road to The LPGA.

It is an honor to be named an influential woman, grouped with many women who I respect and admire,” Kathy George said. “This nomination reflects all of the FireKeepers team’s dedication to doing a little more, to be a little better, every day.

George has a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, where she also served as a 2008 Dean’s Distinguished Lecturer. She was a recipient of Business First’s 40 Under 40 award in 2008.