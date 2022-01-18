Fire Causes $180,000 in Damage to Battle Creek Home

There were no injuries in a fire that left a two-unit home with $180,000 in damage.

Get our free mobile app

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to a fire at a home located at 59 Bennett Street on Monday, January 17, 2021, at approximately 4:23 p.m.

Google Satellite Google Satellite loading...

The first fire crews arrived on the scene in less than 2 minutes to find fire and smoke showing from the first and second floors of the two-unit home, according to a release from the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters immediately began efforts to surpass and extinguish the blaze on both floors of the multi-family structure while crews worked to ensure there were no occupants in the home.

Fire crews later learned that all those living at the address had made it safely out. The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes, but not before multiple rooms in the home suffered extensive damage. The fire affected both the first, second, and attic levels of the home.

The multi-family home suffered approximately $180,000 in damage between the property and its contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshall.

Stunning Battle Creek Home for Sale Offers Private Lake, Theater, and Spa Far from humble this 5 bedroom, 9 bathroom estate sits on 323-acres of private and pristine land. It has a private lake, underground bunker, private theater, spa, and two huge walk-in closets