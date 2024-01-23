Beware of Fake Honor Credit Union Texts

What to do if you receive a text message from Honor Credit Union or other financial institutions.

Many people have been receiving multiple text messages over the last couple of days claiming to be from Honor Credit Union. These types of fraud texts aren't that uncommon. However, when they get the name of your bank or credit union correct, you can easily be fooled into clicking a link. The message I, and many other people received this week said,

(HONORCU-ALERT) An hold has been placed on your account due to recent activities visit (mms-honorfcubk.tech)to prevent access disable.

These text messages and similar messages have hit Michigan this week. These text messages are not from Honor Credit Union and they are not to be trusted.

Fraud Text Red Flags

The short message contains multiple grammatical errors.

The short message does not use proper punctuation.

The link you're asked to click a link does not belong to the alleged sender and uses .tech instead of .com.

The sender is supportalerts@tmail.io

I didn't click any links. Instead, I immediately opened an internet browser and went to the Honor Credit Union website to check my account. Before I logged in I saw this message at the top of the page,

Please be extra aware of fraudulent calls and messages from scammers pretending to be Honor Credit Union. If you get a suspicious call or text about your account activity or charges, do not click, call, or engage at all. Call us right away at 800.442.2800.

The saying, "Better safe than sorry" has never been more applicable. When you receive a text from someone you don't know, especially if they claim to be a business or financial institution, do NOT click any links. I repeat, never click any links in these text messages. Honor Credit Union provided more information on how to keep yourself safe from this type of fraud.

5 Steps to Protect Yourself From Fraud

Don't Trust Every Call, Text, Or Email You Receive!

Set Up Activity Alerts For Your Credit & Debit Cards

Don't Download Suspicious Files

Never Send Money To An Unknown Source

Closely Monitor Your Credit Score & Report

Get a detailed breakdown of each of these steps by clicking here.