With the kids going back to school and the return of pumpkin spice (yes, really) pretty soon Michiganders will soon have to turn their attention indoors.

Don't get me wrong, I've got plenty of books and blankets to keep me cozy all winter long but I know some folks are already anticipating going stir crazy; especially if you can't participate in one of your favorite pastimes for the next 6 months!

If that just so happens to be golf then I think I just might have the perfect solution for you: an indoor golf simulator. Ever tried one?

Downtown Allegan

Downtown Allegan is a mess right now; as someone who recently moved out of Allegan I've seen the chaos firsthand. Currently, downtown Allegan is undergoing major renovations to its utility lines, sidewalks, and roads. The construction project has taken up nearly the entire summer and has created chaos and confusion for residents. I guess that's why this new business flew under my radar!

I haven't been downtown as much as I would have liked to this summer, but there literally are no roads! Despite all the commotion several businesses, like brewery/winery Heronmark, have been able to open and soon we'll add another to the list.

The Fairways Downtown

Soon 15 different golf courses will be located in the heart of downtown Allegan! Just steps away from Tantrick Brewing is the new "The Fairways Downtown" at 237 Hubbard Street.

Set to host its grand opening on Wednesday, September 6 the new business will help you practice an perfect your golf swing year-round, no matter the weather outside. Writes The Fairways,

Do you need help with accuracy, distance, course management, club selection, or distance control? There are many areas of your game that you can work on with our simulator, start to treat it like a practice session at the course and watch your overall game improve.

What to Expect?

The Fairways Downtown will be open each Wednesday through Sunday for you to perfect your golf game, prices range between $40-50 per hour. No one under 16 without a parent/guardian is allowed.

If you compare the rates at The Fairways Downtown with similar golf simulators in Kalamazoo like X-Golf or Bogies and Stoagies they're pretty much on par!

Find more details on The Fairways Downtown's grand opening here.

