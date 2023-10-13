Enjoy the Michigan Fall Colors This Year with a Scenic Train Tour

There's no doubt that just driving around in any city in Michigan is a great way to see the beauty of the trees changing colors in fall. But a day trip is more fun when you can just sit back and relax and enjoy the scenery. That's why a Michigan Fall Train Tour is an incredible way to experience all the season has to offer in our great state.

Where to find a fall color train tour

My Michigan Beach came up with a list of 10 Michigan Fall Color Train tours that you can hop on and enjoy Michigan at peak fall colors. Some are located in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula as well as Southeast and South Central Michigan. The train rides can last anywhere from 40 minutes to one that offers a 6.5 hour excursion.

Southern Michigan Railroad Society

This railroad museum in Clinton, MI offers a fall color train tour that includes a 1-hour roundtrip over Redmill pond and all its spectacular views. When the train ride is over, enjoy a cup of delicious apple cider.

Coopersville and Marne Railway

Located in Coopersville, MI, take a family fun ride on their famous Pumpkin Train. You not only see fall colors, but kids can pick a pumpkin from the patch at the end of the ride.

Little River Railroads

The Little River Railroad in Coldwater, MI offers Pumpkin Trains to enjoy fall colors. The steam engine switches to the opposite side of the train on the return trip. You can buy pumpkins when the train makes a pit stop in Quincy, MI.

