23 Animals on the Verge of Extinction in Michigan

23 Animals on the Verge of Extinction in Michigan

Canva

The animals on Michigan's endangered species list are heartbreaking.

It's difficult to fathom the gravity of an animal going extinct.  That fact that all of the cougars in Michigan could be gone forever is shocking, to say the least.  There are currently 23 animals which include mammals, birds, and fish that are on the endangered list according to Michigan.gov.

Get our free mobile app

23 Animals on the Verge of Extinction in Michigan

Barn Owl also known as Tyto Alba, unfortunately, is no stranger to the endangered list.

Canva
loading...

Channel Darters a.k.a. Percina Copelandi are endangered fish in Michigan;

(not pictured)

Cougars are also known by their scientific name Felis Concolor.  Hard to believe the gorgeous animals are still on this list.

Canva
loading...

Henslow’s Sparrows also goes by the scientific name Centronyx Henslowii.

Canva
loading...

Indiana Bats a.k.a. Myotis Sodalis have been on the endangered list for a while now.

Canva
loading...

King Rails also known as Rallus elegans are also still at risk in Michigan.

Canva
loading...

Long-eared Owls also known as the Asio otus were uplisted from the "threatened" category in 2022 to endangered in March of 2023.

Canva
loading...

Lynx remains on the endangered list in Michigan.  If beauty could protect these majestic animals they wouldn't be on this list.

Canva
loading...

Migrant Loggerhead Shrike also known as Lanius ludovicianus migrans remains on Michigan's endangered list.

Canva
loading...

Mooneye also goes by the scientific name Hiodon Tergisus.  The Mooneye was on the threatened list in 2022 but was recently uplisted to endangered in Michigan.

(not pictured)

Northern Madtom is a fish that has held on for a few years now on the endangered list.

(not pictured)

Piping Plover is a little cutie that remains close to extinction.

Canva
loading...

Prairie Vole These little cuties could be found all over the state of Michigan at one point.  Now, they are close to vanishing.

Canva
loading...

Pugnose Minnow - Opsopoeodus emiliae

Canva
loading...

Pugnose Shiner a.k.a. Notropis anogenus

Canva
loading...

Redside Dace - Clinostomus elongatus

Canva
loading...

River Darter - Percina shumardi

(not pictured)

Sauger was on the 'threatened' list just a year ago but has unfortunately moved to the endangered list this year.

Canva
loading...

Short-eared Owls - Asio Flammeus

Canva
loading...

Shortjaw Cisco is a small fish that just moved from threatened to endangered.

(not pictured)

Silver Shiner - Notropis Photogenis

Canva
loading...

Southern Redbelly Dace - Notropis photogenis

Canva
loading...

Western Creek Chubsuckers - Erimyzon Oblongus is not just a fish in danger of being bullied in a school of fish for having a funny name...but they are also on the endangered list in Michigan.

(not pictured)

You can check out the full list of animals, plants, and insects that are endangered or threatened by clicking here.

Most Deadly/Dangerous Animals In Michigan

If you see any of these animals... best to just walk away.

Gallery Credit: Wikipedia

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan

Some people really want to have an exotic pet in their home, but very rarely is it a good idea. And if you are looking to add a wild animal to your family, check out this list of animals you can not own as pets in Michigan.
Filed Under: bat, birds, Cougar, endangered, fish, Indiana bat, lynx
Categories: Animals, Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR