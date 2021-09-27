Eminem Serving Up Mom’s Spaghetti at His New Diner in Detroit

"You only get one shot, do not miss your chance....". The song will now be embedded in your mind for the day, but let's face it, it's one of the best Eminem songs to to have on "mind replay".

The Detroit rapper, aka Slim Shady, aka Marshall Mathers, is taking a line from his hit "Lose Yourself" and making it reality. Mom's Spaghetti is going from the sweater to realty with a new Detroit restaurant of the same name opening this week.

Eminem restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, opens September 29, at 2131 Woodward Ave., near Comerica Park in downtown Detroit which is right next door to the newly opened Union Assembly.The new eatery will mirror the pop-up diner that was launched in Detroit alongside the release of the singers Revival album back in 2017.

Commercials starting popping up for the new restaurant this weekend on WXYZ (Ch. 7) in the Detroit area. The spots show an image of Eminem above the Detroit skyline, vomiting up a carton of his signature spaghetti into the Detroit River. Yummy.

According to reports, the menu is slated to be pretty much the same as the 2017 pop-up menu way. Customers can dine spaghetti (with or without meatballs) and a “s’ghetti” sandwich along with other selections. Along being able to indulge in the pasta, Mom’s Spaghetti will also be home to "The Trailer," a Eninem merch shop...just in case you get sauce, or vomit on your sweater and need to change.

The big opening is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 29th.

