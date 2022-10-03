Ed Sheeran is Coming To Michigan in 2023

Ed Sheeran just announced new tour dates which include Detroit in the summer of 2023.

Just announced this morning, Ed Sheeran with special guest Khalid will bring The Mathematics Tour to Ford Field next summer. This will be Ed Sheeran's first appearance in Michigan since his Ford Field show in October of 2018.

Get our free mobile app

Ed Sheeran Detroit Concert Info

Show Date: Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Saturday, July 15th, 2023 Tickets On Sale: Friday, October 14th at 10 am

Friday, October 14th at 10 am Artists Performing: Ed Sheeran and Khalid

Ed Sheeran and Khalid Click Here For Tickets

Ed Sheeran first popped onto the scene in 2012 with his top 20 ballad, "The A Team." Since then Sheeran had an astounding 52 songs chart on Billboard's Hot 100 with 9 Top 10 hits and 2 #1s. To get you in the mood for the concert let's check out a handful of Sheeran's biggest hits.

"Shape of You" was by far Ed Sheeran's biggest hit as it was on the chart for a jaw-dropping 59 weeks and #1 for 12 weeks.

Ed Sheeran's second most popular song, "Perfect" was #1 for 6 weeks during its 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sheeran's third biggest hit peaked at #2 and spent over a year on the Hot 100. 58 weeks to be exact. This would have been another #1 hit had "Uptown Funk" not blocked the way.

Ed Sheeran is also known for "I Don't Care" and "Bad Habits" which both peaked at #2 and his 2022 hit "Shivers" which peaked at #4.

Planning on going to the show and want to spend the weekend in Detroit, Michigan? Here are a couple of cool Airbnb suggestions below.

Detroit Airbnb Is Minutes Away From Comerica Park, Ford Field And Little Caesars Arena. Located in historic Corktown, this Detroit Airbnb is within walking distance to Comerica Park, Ford Field, and Little Caesars Arena.