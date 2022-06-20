Double Play Your Way to L.A. to See Harry Styles in Concert

image courtesy of Columbia Records

We can't get you a room in Harry's House, but we can make sure that you have a chance to catch Harry Styles in concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this fall!

Here's What You Could Win

This prize is sweeter than Watermelon Sugar. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that includes everything you need to have a killer time in L.A. (Just like Harry, we don't want you to get lost or go broke). Here are the prize details:

  • Two (2) tickets to see Harry Styles at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California this fall
  • Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to L.A.
  • Two (2) night hotel stay
  • $500 in spending money

Here's How You Can Win

How do you get in on this getaway? Don't leave it As It Was-- start getting social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Sunday, July 17, 2022. Prize is provided by Columbia Records.*

