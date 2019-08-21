‘Double’ Day – Will This Monday Rival Oberon Day?

For local fans of the beer voted the best beer in the country, Monday may have the feel of Oberon Day, annually celebrated in late March, coinciding with the release of Oberon. MLive reports Double Two Hearted Ale, a power-packed offshoot of Two Hearted Ale will be available at Bell's Eccentric Cafe and in the General Store, Monday morning August 26th at 10am. Sales will be limited to one case at the General Store on Monday, but at the same time shipping will begin, so the beer will be more widely available.

Fair warning: Double Two Hearted packs a wallop. 11% ABV. Make sure you order some food, too.

The plan was to originally release Double Two Hearted last month, but was delayed until this coming Monday. The attraction about the variation is "2.5 times the amount of Centennial hops, even more intense pine and citrus notes and a truly resinous hop aroma and rich malt, according to Bell’s", quoted by MLive.

The release of Double Two Hearted is the latest in a year full news surrounding the beer. Earlier this year, Bell's completed a "three-peat", again winning the top beer of the year title. Last week, the beer's 22nd anniversary was celebrated, and then next year, a lighter version of Two Hearted will be released.