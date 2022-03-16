Don’t Let It Fly By: A Look Inside The Butterflies In Bloom At The Frederick Meijer Garden

With the temperatures teasing us this week in West Michigan, it's easy to finally feel like spring has finally sprung. But, there is one place in Grand Rapids that guarantees plenty of sunshine, flowers, and warmth even when that inevitable spring pop up snow returns.

Meijer Gardens Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

The annual Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens is the largest temporary tropical butterfly exhibition in the nation. Over 7000 Tropical butterflies from around the world fly freely in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory every March and April, and to see them in person is absolutely spectacular.

While, I've been to other butterfly "houses" and exhibits, what we have here in West Michigan is something special

Meijer Gardens Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

You start in the Caterpillar Room in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse to

view monarch caterpillars, which feels like a really tiny game of where's waldo. They also have several experts in the area that can help you spot the caterpillars if you're having a hard time.

Meijer Gardens Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

Laura Hardy / TSM Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

Can you find the three that are in the photo below?

Meijer Gardens Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

Next, you move into the main garden area where you'll be surrounded by not only their usual collection of unique and exotic birds, but hundreds of butterflies from all over the world.

Meijer Garden Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

You'll find yourself wandering the winding paths of the garden, finding hiding spots of all sorts for these beautiful insects.

Laura Hardy / TSM Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

In fact, it's hard not to feel like a Disney character when they're fluttering around your head.

And don't worry, selfies and photos are encouraged, so make some memories while you're there.

Laura Hardy / TSM Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

Laura Hardy / TSM Laura Hardy / TSM loading...

But don't miss out, this exhibit only runs though April 30th. And if you're looking for extended night hours, they're open until 9pm on Tuesdays, as well as every night of spring break (April 1-8).