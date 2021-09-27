Detroit-Style Pizza Staple Buddy’s Celebrates With 75th Year Ale

It's a natural fit - pizza and beer. Buddy's, the Detroit-style pizza chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary with an Anniversary Ale brewed for them by Griffin Claw Brewing, a Michigan brewery, better known now for their hard seltzers. The Anniversary Ale is a New England India Pale Ale (IPA), it's dry-hopped with Nelson hops. A release says "it is pillowy (whatever that means), smooth finish and hints of tropical juice." The Anniversary Ale is available now through the end of the year.

“The new Anniversary Ale, brewed by Griffin Claw, is an exciting way to continue the celebration of our 75th anniversary this fall while engaging another Michigan-favorite brand. “Plus, the ale pairs perfectly with our two seasonal square pies, both created to satisfy fall food cravings.” - Katy Dean, chief operating officer, Buddy’s Pizza.

With this 75th anniversary, Buddy's is also baking two special pizzas. One is an Oktoberfest and the other a Hawaiian Spice pizza. Buddy's says the Oktoberfest pizza has Italian sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, and Buddy’s Sicilian Spice Blend. But if that's not enough spices, the Hawaiian Spice pizza's toppings are ham, diced pineapple, red onions, jalapenos, and Buddy’s barbeque sauce. While the Anniversary Ale goes to the end of the year, the pizzas are only available until the end of October.

Buddy's became a pizza restaurant in 1946, after starting out as a speakeasy in Detroit. It's obviously popular as it has 19 locations, including here in Portage and in Grand Rapids, and in Lansing. And if you don't know the history of it, you'll love this feature from Detroit Public Television.

(Detroit Public TV via YouTube)

