With "car" in his last name, how could Wayne Carini not be into cars, and restoration? The host of "Chasing Classic Cars" will be at Gilmore Car Museum on Saturday, which happens to be Ford Model A Day at the museum. That makes it a perfect day for Carini to be there, as on the Chasing Classic Cars Facebook page is a picture of 4 year old Wayne, with his father and mother packing a 1931 Model A and heading to a Model A restorers meet. (And his dad, Bob, was a founder of the group.)

Also at the Museum on Saturday will be several members of "America’s Automotive Trust" who are doing "The Drive Home Tour" which is an annual cross-country driving tour from California to Detroit, in vintage vehicles, whose purpose is to spotlight America's automotive heritage. They will be a part of a cruise-in on Friday.

Carini started Chasing Classic Cars in 2008, and it's still in production, with new episodes on MotorTrend TV (subscription site). And he's still doing his passion, restoring automobiles. In fact, Carini's Facebook page posted this week that he and his F40 Motorsports picked up another award - Best in Show, for having restored a 1938 SS Jaguar 100 - at the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival.

Wayne's passion for cars started when he was a child, working alongside his father on such classics as Duesenbergs, Lincolns, Packards and Ford Model A's. Then, at just 9 years of age, he experienced a life altering event: he went for a ride in his first Ferrari, a 1960 Rosso Chiaro 250 SWB to be exact.- F40.com

The Ford Model A day starts early this Saturday, at 9 am. with Carini and some of the America's Automotive Trust people speaking, but it's also a day to enjoy the automobiles, Model A's and others.

