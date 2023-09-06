Who Knew? Cat Litter Was Invented in This West Michigan City

Who Knew? Cat Litter Was Invented in This West Michigan City

Canva

The $2 billion cat litter industry started right here in Southwest Michigan nearly 80 years ago.

It's hard to miss that huge building along with a couple of cute matching small homes on Decatur Road just before M-60 on the way to Cassapolis.  It's also hard to imagine a world without kitty litter.

Before we had the product that we now know as cat litter, ashes were used to help dispose of kitty poo.  It was a neighbor of Ed Lowe's complaining about what a pain it was to use ash for this purpose back in January of 1947 that led to the invention that would soon be used worldwide.

Get our free mobile app

That person complained to the correct neighbor as Ed Lowe worked at his father's company selling industrial absorbents like sawdust and clay according to the official website of the Edward Lowe Foundation,

She asked for some sand, but Ed suggested clay instead. Soon the neighbor would use nothing else, noting that the clay was much more absorbent than sand and didn’t track all over the house.

Little did Ed Lowe know he was on to something huge.  Lowe began giving away 5-pound bags of a new product that he called "Kitty Litter."  It wasn't long before people were paying him for bags of his invention.  Another major claim to fame is the fact that Lowe created a special litter product for Jane Goodall for chimpanzees.

These Are West Michigan's Cutest Cats

12 Life-Changing Inventions That Were Created in Michigan

There have been plenty of game changing inventions that were invented within our beautiful state. Some of which have helped with travel, hospital care, breakfast, modern medicine and more. I had no idea about some of these inventions. It's pretty cool that these inventions came from Michigan. Check out onlyinyourstate.com for more.
Filed Under: #WednesdayWisdom, Cassapolis, cat, litter, litter box
Categories: Animals, Articles, Dana & Chelsea In The Morning, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR