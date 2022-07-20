Typically a cottage is defined as, "A small simple house, typically one near a lake or beach. Although its property listing refers to this estate on Mackinac Island as "Cairngorm Cottage" I would have to politely disagree-- this is no cottage, this is a mansion!

Being that Mackinac Island is as magical as it is, properties on this slice of paradise are hard to come by, highly desirable, and therefore crazy expensive. Located within walking distance of the famed Grand Hotel, home to the longest porch in the world, and featuring spectacular views of the Mackinac Bridge it's no wonder this property comes with a $5.15 million price tag.

Cairngorm is an 8,000 square foot Victorian "cottage" that was built in 1888 on the island's west bluff. If you're wondering what "Cairngorm" refers to, it's a range of mountains located in the eastern highlands of Scotland.

Even from just looking at the exterior of the house you'll be stunned by the classic Victorian architecture featuring an iconic turret and spectacular veranda. Imagine sipping your morning coffee while taking in view of the Mackinac Bridge and then ending your evening with a glass of wine and spectacular sunset over the Straits of Mackinac. Truly, Pure Michigan!

In the main house you will find 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, in addition to a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom carriage house that you can use for extra visitors or as groundskeepers' quarters. Both the main house and carriage house come are professionally decorated and come fully furnished with décor that the previous owner has meticulously curated over the last 75 years.

The property listing states, "This classic home has been impeccably restored in every possible way and renovated with modern conveniences" which means there's central air! Though some may say the furnishings are a tad dated, I think that's what makes this estate so grand-- I wouldn't change a thing!

On top of the amazing woodwork, design, and hand-painted murals on the interior, the exterior is just as stunning with terraced gardens, gazebo, outdoor bar, and in-ground swimming pool. Can you put a price on happiness? Apparently you can and it's $5.15 million. Check it out!