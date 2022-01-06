Schoolcraft Favorite, Bud’s Bar, to Make a Return in 2022
The closing of Bud's Bar in 2019 came as a surprise to the people of Schoolcraft. The bar, which had been open since 1952, closed unexpectedly without any warning. Read more below:
With that in mind, it's understandable that a recent announcement about Bud's Bar has people excited.
On Monday, 1/3/22, the Facebook page for the Village of Schoolcraft made a post that read, in part:
Good Morning to you and Happy New Year! I just wanted to give you some good news this morning to start the new year on a positive note. Bud's Bar has been purchased and is a done deal.
- "This is great news!!!" - Lesa K.
- "Wonderful news! Miss that place" - Thomas L.
- "Thank you to the new owners!" - Toby M.
A few seemed skeptical of the legitimacy of the announcement. Perhaps, they heard the rumors circulating in 2020 that the location had an interested party that seemingly went nowhere:
For now, the people of Schoolcraft will just have to have a little faith and patience as they await the reopening of the beloved Bud's Bar.
