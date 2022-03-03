Bodies of Two Females Found During Welfare Check at Mobile Home in Calhoun County

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of two women, whose bodies were discovered at mobile home park in Calhoun County.

On Sunday, February 27, the Calhoun County Sheriff's office sent deputies to conduct a welfare check at the Spruce Tree Mobile Home Park, located in the 14000 block of 18 1/2 Mile Rd in Marengo Township. They arrived at the residence at around 3:15 p.m.. When they entered the mobile home, they found two individuals deceased.

The women have been identified as 45-year-old Betsy Karlene Marshall and 18-year-old Cheyenne Marie Marshall. The names would seem to indicate that the two are related in some way, but no information has been released about their relationship.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play related to their deaths. No information about when they may have died has been given, but Calhoun County authorities say that the bodies were in a state of decomposition. This investigation is currently pending toxicology reports, along with a definitive cause of death of both victims.

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting along with members of the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact detectives at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.