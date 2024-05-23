3 Michigan Lakes Voted Top 5 Best Lakes in the U.S.
USA Today has opened up voting for the best Lakes in the United States. So far, 3 lakes that touch Michigan are in the top 5. They don't call them the Great Lakes for nothing. No matter the season, the Great Lakes are breathtakingly beautiful.
Every year USA Today launches their '10 Best' people's choice polling for many categories. Their staff of experts nominated 20 lakes in the United States and so far Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior are killin' the game in the top 5 with Lake Huron currently at number 12. You can vote once a day until Monday, June 3rd at Noon. Click here to vote. While we wait for the results, check out the top 5 (as of May 23rd, 2024) below.
Top 5 Best Lakes in the U.S.
5. Lake Tahoe
This breathtaking lake touches California and Nevada.
4. Lake Superior
The largest freshwater lake on earth touches Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
3. Geneva Lake
Geneva Lake can be found on the East side of Wisconsin.
2. Lake Michigan
Lake Michigan touches Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
1. Lake Erie
This Great Lake touches Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and the Canadian province of Ontario.
You can keep track of the voting leaderboard for the best lakes in the U.S. from USA Today by clicking here. If you want to vote for one of the Great Lakes, click here.
