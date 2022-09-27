Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling.

When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go for their favorite Indian dishes? New to the cuisine, Facebook user Monea Rugg asked the popular Kalamazoo Foodie group,

...favorite Indian cuisine in Kalamazoo? We’ve never tried it and would love some recommendations on dishes and places to try!!

I'm glad Monea asked because being fairly new to the Kzoo area myself and a fan of dishes like Tikka Masala, butter chicken, and garlic naan, I've got a hankering for some Indian food myself! Here's where Kalamazoo locals recommend checking out:

Saffron - West Main

The popular Indian spot just re-opened their lunch buffet Wednesday-Fridays from 11:30-2:00 p.m. which is a perfect way to sample a little bit of everything and find a traditional dish that you love. Commented Rita Sheehy,

Saffron - their wait staff are AMAZING at recommending dishes.

Cumin - Stadium Dr.

Now under new ownership, the restaurant named after the popular spice says, "Our menu is based on simple yet delicious and healthy food where the taste and quality stands for what we believe in." Cumin also follows Halal, the Islamic dietary law. Says Sonja Dean,

Cumin is a safe bet if you want a less spicy approach to Indian. Definitely family friendly and comfortable.

Curry In A Hurry - Food Truck

The popular food truck truly lives up to its name! Find your favorite dishes like lamb korma, butter chicken, and even specialties like seafood coconut curry while you're out and about in the Kzoo area. Check their Facebook page for details, but you can often find the food truck set up at Bronson Park of the Celery Flats. Sonja also writes,

my favorite is Curry in a Hurry because it is combo of unpretentious, bare bones well prepared “fast fare” curries and some fusion choices that are fun

Who has your favorite Indian dish in Kalamazoo?