BC Transit Offering Free Rides to Students in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Transit is offering a short-term solution for area students during the ongoing bus driver shortage.

In an announcement made a day ahead of the first day of school for many Battle Creek area students, Battle Creek Public Schools notified families that students needing transportation can ride BC Transit busses for free.

While there are drivers for some school bus routes, a shortage means some area students and their families will need to make other arrangements. Battle Creek Public Schools officials say BC Transit has stepped in to offer free rides for students.

Battle Creek Transit will allow all students to ride for free throughout the remainder of the Battle Creek School districts bus driver shortage. All school-aged students will be allowed to ride for free between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the week.

Students will not be required to show identification or passes, but, all those who ride the city busses will need to wear masks to board as required by federal law.

You can view the city bus schedule and routes by clicking here.

Help Wanted

As part of the transportation update, school officials are asking for help spreading the word to potential job applicants.

Bus driver positions start at $18-$21 per hour

New hire sign-on bonus up to $750

No experience necessary – paid training to receive a CDL is provided

Individuals who are already CDL certified are especially encouraged to apply

Full benefits package and flexible scheduling available

Weekly pay

Anyone wishing to apply for a bus driver position can do so by clicking here.