Battle Creek Man Goes for Guinness World Record

How many chin-ups can you do? For many of us, it’s probably not even one! How about 5,341? That’s how many chin-ups Battle Creek business owner Charles Solano will need to do this week to break the record set by a man from the United Kingdom last September. He did 5,340 in a 24-hour period.

Solano, who owns several Biggby Coffee stores in the area, says he was inspired to start doing chin-ups last June after reading a book called “Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds” by David Goggins.

Goggins overcame a terrible childhood, obesity, and depression to become a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world’s top endurance athletes. He’s the only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller and went on to set records in numerous endurance events. Goggins broke the world record for pull-ups back in 2013 with 4,030.

“When I started doing chin-ups last June, my goal was to do 1,000 before the end of the year in 24 hours,” said Solano. “So I had about 6 months. It was on October 4 of 2020 that I was attempting 3,000. I got 2,750 and at that point, injured myself. I may have taken off a day or two and I was back on the bar doing my minimum of at least 100 per day.”

How many chin-ups has he done so far this year in training? “So far, it's 45,000. I do sets of 6 every minute on the minute until I get to 100. That takes me between 15-17 minutes. On a typical day I will do between 100-500”.

E-Z-P-Z, when you put it like that, right?

On June 27 Solano completed 4,050 chin-ups, which would have broken Goggins’ old record. “I started at 9:50 am on June 26th and finished by 8 am on the 27th. During that time, I did my daily rounds to my coffee shops in town and I even slept for almost 4 hours. I recall having 3,000 done before midnight. After my nap, doing that last 1,000 was pretty challenging! Giving my arms that long to rest made it pretty tough. I will not take such a long break this time.”

​Solano says you can’t just say you’re going to break the record and then start doing chin-ups. He has already had his official application approved by Guinness. “I have to have two running cameras on me for 24 hours. I have to have a logbook tracking every rep. I have to have two witnesses throughout the entire 24 hours. One of the witnesses has to be some kind of certified fitness trainer or coach. I am working on getting those now.”

Solano says he stopped into the Family Y Center and hopes he can find some willing trainers in Battle Creek to help out. There will no doubt be plenty of free coffee on hand.

Solano has more than one motive for breaking the record too. He’s going to be raising money for the Red White Blue Foundation of Calhoun County. In July, Solano’s three Biggby Coffee shops asked customers to round up their transactions to support the foundation, which honors pre-military and post-military personnel. They raised $2,000.00.

“There will be some officials from the Red White Blue foundation on-site collecting cash donations. Also, all three of my Biggby Coffee locations will be asking customers if they would like to round up their transactions for Red White Blue.”

Biggby Coffee at 1125 East Michigan Avenue in Wattles Park.

Biggby Coffee at 1395 Capital Ave NE across from Bailey Park

Biggby Coffee at 5466 Beckley Road

Solano will get started at 7 am on Friday, September 3rd, at the Biggby Coffee at 1395 Capital Avenue, across from Bailey Park in Battle Creek.

The Calhoun County Red White Blue Foundation honors pre-military and post-military personnel. Their mission:

• Conduct events to honor veterans and families.

• Conducts events to honor high school graduates entering the military service and the military academies and their families.

• Coordinate events with the military.

• Coordinate with civic organizations and governmental agencies on behalf of veterans.

