Battle Creek 5-Year-Old Comes To Mothers Rescue

It appears you are never too young to be a hero. We just learned that right here in Battle Creek Michigan. The Detroit Free Press has informed us of this newly minted young hero in an article I read over the weekend.

The 5-year-old is named Amelia and her mother is Mia Hoffman. Mia has Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. According to the National Institute of Diabetes states:

“Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is your main source of energy and comes from the food you eat. Insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas, helps glucose from food get into your cells to be used for energy. Sometimes your body doesn’t make enough—or any—insulin or doesn’t use insulin well. Glucose then stays in your blood and doesn’t reach your cells.”

Another way to look at is the body does not make enough insulin or your insulin produced is not effective to control the sugar in your blood. Insulin moves sugar from your blood into your cells to be used or stored for energy.

According to the article Amelia sensed that “her mother's fatigue and change of character”. The 5-year-old then jumped into action and gave her mother some water, “climbed onto the kitchen counter and made her a Nutella sandwich and gave her some animal crackers before dialing 9-1-1”.

Another interesting point to this story is her father had just taught her how to dial 911, 2 days before this incident.

Congratulations Amelia, you truly are your mother's hero.

For more information on diabetes, contact the American Diabetes Association.