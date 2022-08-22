Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route.

A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.

This is what animal lover and mail carrier Laurie Termeer had to say when I asked her how she was so lucky to make a little baby goat friend,

I live and work in Kalamazoo. My customer has 4 goats. This one was super quick. Was a first for me.

Termeer then shared this crazy cute picture of a couple more goats from that same stop on her route.

Heather is a delivery driver for FedEx Ground and she sent us this,

Had my last stop, these 3 jumped in my van and started eating my lunch! They almost came home with me as I couldn’t get them out! The owner said they sleep in bed with his wife every night! Haha

Animals trying to hitch a ride with a delivery driver seems to be a pretty common thing. In June, this hen attempted a new journey in Lexington, Kentucky as it snuck its way onto an Amazon van.

Then we have these little cutties that jumped into a mail carrier's vehicle in Indianapolis. How freakin' cute.

If you are a Michigan delivery driver and you have photos to show off of animals hopping in your ride, please share them with us in the comments on our Facebook page. We'll update this article with all of the adorable pics.

