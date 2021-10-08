A Battle Creek High School Moves to Virtual Learning Through October 18th

Pennfield High School has pivoted to virtual learning due to the number of students infected with COVID-19 and quarantined.

Pennfield High School in Battle Creek switched to virtual learning Thursday, October 7, 2021, due to the number of COVID-19 cases and those in quarantine from the school.

Since September, Pennfield High School has reported 46 positive COVID-19 cases and about 200 students in quarantine, according to the Calhoun County Public Health Department.

In some cases, it spreads so fast and overwhelms the school so quickly, the only choice they have is to try to break the cycle and go on a pause," Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell said.

The high school is the second school in Calhoun County to send all students home to learn virtually in 2021. Harper Creek Middle School took an in-person pause in mid-September. Some parents of Pennfield High School students complained they were not notified of their student's potential COVID-19 exposure until a week after the fact.

Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell told WWMT it depends on how quickly someone is tested, gets those results back, followed by a day to look into who the close contacts are. He noted that tracing close contacts involves reviewing classroom seating charts, video from the school cafeteria, and conversations with teachers to determine who those close contacts are.

Pennfield High School students are expected to return to classrooms on October 18, 2021.

