5 Ways To Stay Safe During The Kalamazoo Heatwave

With temperatures in the 90's, we need to take care ourselves, here are a few tips.

I was stunned to read this information, according to Clickondetroit.com on the average in the State of Michigan there are 5 deaths per year due to heat related deaths.

"The number of heat related illnesses are difficult to record, but it is fair to say that each year in Michigan there are hundreds of heat related illnesses some of which require hospitalizations. The national average is 134 heat related deaths making heat the number one weather related killer in the United States."

With those thoughts in mind, you must take the heat seriously and take care of yourself during this hot time of year. I read many ways on how to stay healthy and the redcross.org had the best and easiest ways to fight the heat.

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid extreme temperature changes. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Of course I am always concerned when walking my dog in this heat, and she does need to be walked because I don't have a yard. So, what I do is carry chilled bottled water for her to lap up as needed, and I found a handy collar at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan that is a gel. You keep it in the freezer and when preparing for a walk place on the dog and it helps keep the animal cool. It is really nifty!

Love to know any tips you have for staying cool!

Enjoy the summer but please stay safe in the heat!

