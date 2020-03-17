5 Crucial Things To Consider While Social Distancing

With everything that has been going on in the country and in Michigan, it seems to me that people are starting to get panicky and act in ways that are stemmed from fear. It's important to remember that in times like these, rational behavior is what's going to help us get through these hard times together. That being said, there are some important things that are going to help aide us towards getting through the cornavirus pandemic in one piece. Here are some helpful suggestions:

1. Take A Break From Your Phone- Always remember that if someone needs you, they'll get a hold of you. Too many unverified screenshots, pictures, and other fake pieces of media will lead to anxiety and fear. If you really want to stay informed, download your favorite station's app for alert updates:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2. Read- Way back in the day there were these things called book, and they were super cool. That's a healthy alternative to staring at a phone all day. Take a half hour to an hour for yourself to calm your nerves.

3. Don't Text Your Ex- For real, it's not worth it.

4. Don't Add To The Hysteria- It's very important right now that you not add to the hysteria by posting unfounded apocalyptic opinions. People reading your crap is only going to raise the anxiety and fear level and you're not helping. People need to be informed of the facts, and you "edgy" opinions just aren't.