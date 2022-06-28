3 Times “Hoarders” Filmed in Michigan

Back in 2009, the A&E cable network debuted the show "Hoarders". During each 60-minute episode, the show typically gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of two American families whose lives have been affected by compulsive hoarding disorder.

The Mayo Clinic defines hoarding disorder as "a persistent difficulty discarding or parting with possessions because of a perceived need to save them."

Over the years, the show has been filmed in Michigan several times. Here are three episodes that stand out.

In 2011 we were introduced to Janet, a retired home health nurse from Macomb County. Janet had to climb over mountains of garbage just to get to the recliner where she slept each night. She had spent the past several years without heat or working plumbing in her home. Janet's adult children staged an intervention and forced her to either allow the home to be cleaned out or be reported to Adult Protective Services. Her story is below.

In 2012, we met Millie from West Michigan. She was determined that her "collections" weren't going anywhere, despite her youngest daughter having moved out of the house because of the hoarding situation. Millie proved to be one of the most defensive hoarders the show had featured to that point. Her story is included in the episode below.

In 2015, "Hoarders" featured Michelle from Warren. She was able to recognize her hoarding tendencies, but that didn't keep her from collecting more than 18,000 dolls in her home. Dolls were one thing, but when you add in "the shoes, the outfits, and the matching purses", as her husband Maurice pointed out, it all adds up to chaos. See Michelle's story below.

