8 Famous Reality Stars You Forgot Were From Michigan

Pick up your television remote and scroll through the TV channels. 24/7, we promise you’re going to find at least one. Reality shows. They’re on literally all the time.

We all have our favorites. Maybe you like the physical competitions like The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, or Big Brother. Perhaps you prefer court shows such as Judge Judy, Judge Steve Harvey, or The People's Court. Singing shows like American Idol and The Voice boast tons of viewers every season, but so do variety/talent shows like America's Got Talent and So You Think You Can Dance. Are you into home decor? There are a ton of shows targeted specifically to you. And let's not forget the relationship drama shows like The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, Teen Mom, and Jersey Shore, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its seemingly endless list of spinoffs. There are channels dedicated to airing nothing but reality TV around the clock!

Love it or hate it, there's no denying the popularity of the reality TV genre. Regardless whether they're scripted or unscripted, there's one thing all these shows have in common. They've all made TV stars out of ordinary people, just like us. Gone are the days when becoming a TV star meant you had to have some sort of acting talent.

Like most states in the US, Michigan is home to its own share of reality TV stars. Here are eight reality stars you might not have known were native Michiganders.

