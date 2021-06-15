Out of the thousands of communities to visit in Michigan, it's difficult to pinpoint which ones to visit first - there are just too many. So I've randomly picked fifteen from around the entire state to get you started...

15 Michigan Towns Everyone Should Visit At Least Once It's hard to choose because there are so many amazing Michigan towns to visit, but here's a list of 15 random ones to get you started!

Michigan has countless small towns, villages, burgs, ghost towns, and so much more to discover. Take a Michigan roadtrip anytime and take the backroads, side roads, dirt roads, etc. You'll see & discover many places & things that you never knew were here!

MORE STUFF:

Five Great Places to Ride Your Motorcyle in Michigan

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.