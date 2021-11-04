Yummy Inferno, Have You Tasted This Hot Sauce From Dundee, Michigan?

You gotta love LOCAL heat and Dundee is bringing it.

First off, I love shopping at Fresh Thyme in the Trowbridge Plaza. They're one of my favorite stores, it's close, and it's not your average grocery store.

I love their variety. They are a little pricey sometimes but they do have deals and lots of things your normal grocery store won't.

They also take the time to let you know what's made locally. Peep the tags on the shelves.

McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

Giving me the best of both worlds.

I love local stuff and I do indeed love hot sauces. As a matter of fact, a little while back I found a hot sauce on the shelves of Fresh Thyme that I had only seen online before. I was more apt to buy it in person than online. And I was not disappointed. Even though it was a little pricey.

McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

Not local and almost $16 bucks for a hot sauce? Thankfully it did not disappoint.

It's got heat but flavor, personality, and depth. The truffle is an awesome addition. It's definitely got a good garlic kick and I want to say almost smoky. It's a hot sauce and more. Read More: Did I Really Just Pay $16 Bucks For An Internet Hot Sauce? Yup!

So when I saw this for $11.99 and it was local, I had to give it a shot.

McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

I grabbed the Black Label Hot Sauce and the Pepper Blend (Hot Pepper Spice).

I totally recommend the Black Label Hot Sauce. Pepper wise it is not to be played with but it's not burning your face off either. You've got a nice blend of Scorpion, Carolina Reaper, Ghost, Habanero, and Jalapeno. There's a slow, steady, progressive burn and tingle. Your lips and tongue will still feel it well after you used it. Not insane but enough to let you know you've had a really decent HOT SAUCE. Flavor-wise it is on point. You get a decent vinegar bite as it's got apple cider and distilled white plus there's some pineapple in there so that citrus kicks up the tart and plays with the heat.

This is definitely worth a taste and I can't wait to try the other varieties. It's available locally but I dare say you should buy it online to save a few bucks unless you gotta have it right away. The bottle I got pictured above was $11.99 at the store but only $10 on their website. According to their website, this is also their hottest sauce.

Need one more reason to check out Blue Collar Hot Sauce? I'll give you a couple.

Local (Dundee, Michigan)

Veteran Owned (Semper Fi)

Been in business since 2019

Made with locally grown products helping out other local farmers

And if you're in the mood to shop and support another great local sauce, might I suggest you check out Grand Traverse Sauce Company. Hit their website, find them at local farmer's markets and I think I remember seeing them on the shelves at Horrocks.

McConnell Adams TSM Lansing

East Lansing Farmers Market

