WMU 3-D Printers Producing Shields, Masks For Coronavirus Workers

The Information Technology labs and the Help Desk at WMU are making face shields to donate to local hospitals. Staff members are using a 3D model created by 3DVerkstan, a 3D printing collective based in Sweden. The model is currently under review by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To produce the shields, they are using plastic filament and transparency sheets similar to those used for overhead projectors. WMU's information technology unit has enough material to create 1,500 shields, with more material on the way. Each shield takes about 45 minutes to produce.: - WMU