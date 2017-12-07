Winter Has Arrived…So Let’s Go Over My 5 Rules Of The Road

This morning I woke up to a text saying: "It's really snowing out there today, be careful." Looking out the window I saw the magnitude of the snow build up. I love it. The winter time isn't as bad as people make it until you get on the road. There are so many drivers on the road in Michigan, all with a different vehicle made for different terrains. So before we start the season let's go over some things so we can stay safe out there.

1. Please Wipe Snow Off Your Car Before Leaving. You see car scrapers and dusters in almost every gas station or dollar store that you walk into. Seeing that you're gonna go outside to warm your car up, please take the extra 20 seconds to dust off the top of your car. I don't need to be driving behind the Frosty mobile on a windy day, blinding me to what's happening in front of me.

2. If You Have A Truck With 4 Wheel Drive, We're All Happy For You. I used to drive a Ford Explorer with 4X4 and it was amazing. But we have to realize that not everybody has an easy time navigating in the snow with their four-door sedan. So please don't ride their tail and cause them to panic. We already have enough anxiety driving in the snow.

3. If You're A Slofer, Get Over. This goes for the smaller cars that don't handle well in the snow. It's not the people who drive trucks faults that you have a hard time handling your vehicle. Even if you gotta hit that Hazard button, pop on over to the slow lane so the rest of the drivers can go-on-get with their day.

4. Drive Safe. This time of year we need to be prepared for hazardous conditions and that means you might have to sacrifice some sleep to get where you need to go. Check weather and traffic. Don't be in any kind of hurry to get where you're going otherwise you're risking causing an accident which we don't need. Especially places like Gull Rd, where there is already so much traffic paired with the high volume of businesses located off the road. There is no need to speed in the snow; adjust to the terrain. Also, when it's snowing hard, TURN YOUR LIGHTS ON.