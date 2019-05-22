Wings Event Center Hosting Pop Up Bar

How did I not know that the Wings Event Center was gonna be hosting a pop up bar? Apparently this started last week and continues today and next Wednesday. The Wings Event Center is doing two more of these beginning at 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. There will be food and drink specials and outdoor games. The games are free to play and friendly competition is encouraged. You can also join in on an official Cornhole Tournament for just $5 and it's winner take all tournament rules.

No reservations required to go and weather permitting, the event takes place outdoors. This seems like a fun thing to get your friends together for. This is, for all intents and purposes, the end of the Wings Event Center's season. The KWings season is over, and the next event scheduled to take place at WEC is in November on the 22nd for Kick Off's Classic Synchronized Skating Competition.